Woman escapes rapist by jumping from window, police say; suspect at large

NEW YORK - Police are looking for a man accused of raping a woman for several hours in his New York home before she escaped from him by jumping out the window.
🚨WANTED🚨for a Rape in the vicinity of 224 street and 130 Ave. #Laurleton #Queens #NYPD105precinct on 05/30/19 between 6:00 AM & 12:00 PM 💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen him ? Know who he is?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall #NYPDDetective pic.twitter.com/OdRiYmw5qm— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) June 2, 2019
According to WCBS-TV, the New York Police Department is searching for Michael Hosang, 53, of Queens, after a 29-year-old woman said he repeatedly sexually assaulted her from 6 a.m. to noon Thursday at his Springfield Gardens home.
Police also said the woman, who said she knows Hosang, suffered a fracture in her face after Hosang punched her multiple times, WCBS reported.
Authorities said Hosang, who has a bald head and brown eyes, stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He was driving a red Chevy pickup with Florida tag JZEY32, police said.
If you have information about Hosang's whereabouts, call 1-800-577-TIPS, visit the NYPD Crime Stoppers website or send a message to @NYPDTips on Twitter.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
