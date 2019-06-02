  • Woman escapes rapist by jumping from window, police say; suspect at large

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    NEW YORK - Police are looking for a man accused of raping a woman for several hours in his New York home before she escaped from him by jumping out the window.

    According to WCBS-TV, the New York Police Department is searching for Michael Hosang, 53, of Queens, after a 29-year-old woman said he repeatedly sexually assaulted her from 6 a.m. to noon Thursday at his Springfield Gardens home. 

    Police also said the woman, who said she knows Hosang, suffered a fracture in her face after Hosang punched her multiple times, WCBS reported.

    Authorities said Hosang, who has a bald head and brown eyes, stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He was driving a red Chevy pickup with Florida tag JZEY32, police said.

    If you have information about Hosang's whereabouts, call 1-800-577-TIPS, visit the NYPD Crime Stoppers website or send a message to @NYPDTips on Twitter.

