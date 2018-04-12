0 Woman pulls gun during brawl at Chick-fil-A drive-thru and its caught on tape

ATLANTA -

A fight at an fast food restaurant drive-thru was caught on video as frightened bystanders watched several women jump out of their cars and begin arguing, one of them with a gun.

>> Read more trending news

Police were called to the Chick-fil-A to help get the situation under control.

"I heard yelling and then I saw some woman waving a gunaround," a witness told WSB-TV about the escalating argument.

A short time later, police said they were called to another dispute.

Investigators said both the suspect and the victim met with police and explained that they had been involved in the altercation at Chick-fil-A.

The suspect with the gun -- who was later identified as 24-year-old Vonshay Redding -- told police she has an ongoing dispute with the victim.

Police at the scene said both women had “visible lacerations.”

A gun matching the description of the weapon used during the dispute at Chick-fil-A was located in the vehicle in which Redding was riding, police said.

Redding was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

The woman who recorded the video told WSB that everyone watching was in shock.

"It was really jarring," she said. "It just kind of shocked me. It was close in front of me."

© 2018 Cox Media Group.