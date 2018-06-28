  • World Chocolate Day: Krispy Kreme toGlaze the Globe, to offer Chocolate Glaze Doughnuts July 7

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Krispy Kreme will do its part to bring chocolate to the masses on World Chocolate Day.

    The doughnut company will be offering its Chocolate Glaze Doughnuts at participating locations across the world on July 7 while supplies last. The celebration will start at a store in Auckland, New Zealand at midnight there, and will end 29 countries later at the shop in Kahului, Hawaii.

    To see if your local Krispy Kreme shop is taking part, and to join the countdown, click here.

    Krispy Kreme will offer chocolate glazed doughnuts for World Chocolate Day.
