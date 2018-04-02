0 Yankees' Aaron Judge promises more home runs in Pepsi commercial debut

Promising to hit home runs is nothing new for major-league baseball players. Babe Ruth famously promised a four-bagger to 11-year-old Johnny Sylvester in 1926 -- and then delivered.

Ruth’s slugging descendant, Aaron Judge, does a 21st-century version in a new commercial he shot for Pepsi, the New York Daily News reported.

Judge, who hit 52 homers as a rookie in 2017, is shown in the commercial sitting in a New York pizza parlor, eating a slice and sipping on a Pepsi Zero Sugar drink.

The owner of the restaurant is on the telephone talking with his mother, and the woman insists on talking to the Yankees outfielder.

The 2017 American League Rookie of the Year then promises the woman he will do his best to hit 80 home runs in 2018.

The commercial is Judge's first since the outfielder signed a deal to be a spokesman for Pepsi in November, the Daily News reported.

Judge will need to crank up his power stroke to reach that plateau. Through four games, he is batting .200 with three hits and no home runs, the Daily News reported.

The New York slugger will resume his quest Tuesday, as the Yankees’ home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays was canceled Monday because of a blizzard that hit the New York area.

