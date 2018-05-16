  • Yanny or Laurel? Viral audio clip leaves internet divided

    By: Greg Brown, Fox23.com

    Updated:

    An audio clip on social media has the internet divided

    Twitter user Cloe Feldman tweeted the clip, which repeats a word a number of times, Tuesday.

    While some people claim to hear the word "Laurel" in the clip, others say they hear "Yanny."

    The clip has been shared thousands of times, and people around the world – including celebrities Chrissy Teigen, Mindy Kaling and, of course, Yanni – have weighed in on what they hear. 

    The internet debate is similar to other sensations over the last few years, such as the dressthese shoes or this jacket.

    So, is it "Yanny" or "Laurel"? Weigh in with our poll.

     

     

