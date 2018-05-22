  • Zombies in Florida? City alert accidentally blames the undead for power outage

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    LAKE WORTH, Fla. - Don't worry, Florida residents: You still have time to prepare for the zombie apocalypse, even though a strange alert sent early Sunday may have had many Lake Worth residents thinking otherwise.

    According to the Palm Beach Post, the South Florida city mistakenly issued a "zombie alert for residents of Lake Worth and Terminus" – likely a reference to AMC's "The Walking Dead" – that blamed "extreme zombie activity" for a power outage.

    City spokesman Ben Kerr later told Facebook group Lake Worth Live that officials were "looking into reports that the system mentioned zombies," adding that the city "does not have any zombie activity currently," the Post reported.

