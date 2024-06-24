Trending

1 dead, 2 injured in NYC stabbing, police say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
3 stabbed: File photo. The NYPD said that one person died and two others were wounded after a stabbing in the East Village section of Manhattan on Sunday. (NYPD)

NEW YORK — One person was killed and two others were injured in a stabbing in New York City on Sunday evening, authorities said.

According to the New York City Police Department, at about 6 p.m. EDT authorities received multiple 911 calls for various people stabbed on 426 East 14th St. in the East Village section of Manhattan, WPIX-TV reported.

Officers arriving at the scene discovered a 38-year-old man with a stab wound in his neck, according to the television station. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to police, a 52-year-old woman was stabbed in the leg and a 38-year-old man was stabbed in the back, WPIX reported.

The woman was listed in critical condition and the man was in stable condition, according to WABC-TV.

It was unclear what led to the attacks.

Police said a 30-year-old man was taken into custody and is a person of interest in the case, WPIX reported. Officials said a sharp cutting object was recovered at the scene, according to WNYW-TV.

