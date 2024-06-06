1 dead after small plane crashes on top of building in Washington

AUBURN, Wash. — Officials say one person has died after a small plane crashed on the roof of a building in Auburn, Washington

Valley Regional Fire Authority and Auburn Police Department confirmed that the one person on the plane was pronounced dead. That person was only identified as a man.

Fire crews said that the small plane crashed on the roof of a building in Auburn.

VRFA crews are responding to reports of a small plane that crashed onto the roof of a building in the 400 block of C St. NW. Please avoid the area. A PIO is in route. — Valley Regional Fire (@ValleyFire) June 6, 2024

The small plane was a Cessna plane, according to KIRO.

The identity of the person who died on the plane has not yet been released.

It’s unclear what caused the plane to crash on top of the building.





