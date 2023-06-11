1 killed after argument leads to shooting during birthday party in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One man is dead after a shooting that stemmed from an argument at a birthday party early Sunday in Birmingham, Alabama.

Birmingham Police Department Officer Truman Fitzgerald in a Facebook video said that on Sunday just after 2 a.m., officers began receiving multiple shots fired calls near the 4100 block of 49th Terrace North.

When police arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive man lying in the street with a gunshot wound, WBRC reported. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Fitzgerald said, according to AL.com that information indicated that there was a birthday party taking place at the house. An argument started and led to the shooting.

“We do believe it was isolated and contained to the partygoers,’’ Fitzgerald said, according to AL.com. Police say that the group of people at the party were believed to be between the ages of 18 to 20.

The party was at an Airbnb, according to AL.com.

No information has been released about a suspect or suspects. No arrests have been made. No information has been released about the nature of the argument.