14-year-old accused of murdering parents, injuring younger sister in California

FRESNO, Calif. — A juvenile in Fresno, California was arrested in connection with the murder of his parents Wednesday, officials say.

Investigators say on Wednesday just before 8 p.m., they were called out to a house on Dunlap Road by Coach Road, KFSN reported. A 14-year-old reportedly called the police and said that someone broke into their house and attacked his family. He also said that they fled the area in a pickup truck.

Investigators determined there were inconsistencies with the 14-year-old boy’s story and learned that he had allegedly made up the story, KSEE reported.

When Fresno County Sheriff’s Office’s deputies arrived, they found a man and woman dead and an 11-year-old girl seriously injured, KFSN reported. A 7-year-old boy was at home at the time of the incident and was not injured.

The sheriff’s office said that the 14-year-old boy was responsible for the deaths of his parents, according to KSEE. They also said he was responsible for injuring his 11-year-old sister. She is expected to survive her injuries.

The parents were identified as Se Vang, 37, and Lue Yang, 37, according to the news station.

Investigators are working to figure out a motive, KFSN reported. The 14-year-old is facing two murder charges and a charge of attempted murder.