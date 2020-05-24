2 dead, 5 wounded in shooting at South Carolina party, police say

UNION COUNTY, S.C. — Two people were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a late-night block party in South Carolina, police said Sunday.
The shooting occurred in Jonesville, and reports of shots being fired were called in at 10:28 p.m. Saturday, WLTX reported.
According to authorities, the party turned violent when people began shooting at one another, Union County Sheriff David Taylor told WYFF.
The Union County coroner identified the victims as Jabbrie Brandon, 17, of Union, and Curtis Lamont Bomar, 21, of Spartanburg, the television station reported.
Two men were arrested, Taylor said.
At least three homes were hosting a party that attracted an estimated 1,000 people, officials said. Between 200 and 300 vehicles were parked on both sides of the road,,WYFF reported. Deputies responded earlier to noise complaints
“Deputies made contact with the (DJ) of the party and had him stop the music and advised everyone that if anyone had a vehicle parked in the roadway that they needed to move it or it was going to be towed,” Taylor said.
Tow trucks began removing cars around 9:15 p.m., WYFF reported. The sheriff said officers remained in the area due to the large crowd.
© 2020 Cox Media Group