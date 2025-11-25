4 more people arrested in connection with Louvre heist

PARIS — Investigators in Paris have made additional arrests in last month’s crown jewel heist at the Louvre.

Four more people, two men and two women, were arrested in connection with the brazen theft, Reuters reported. Their arrests came weeks after four others were already in police custody.

Prosecutor Laure Beccuau did not say what role the four allegedly played in the crime, The Associated Press reported.

Four people got away with more than $102 million worth of historic jewels during a daylight robbery on Oct. 19. The items included a diamond and emerald Napoleon gave Empress Marie-Louise, jewels from Queens Marie-Amélie and Hortense and a pearl and diamond tiara from Empress Eugénie, according to the AP.

The jewels have not been recovered more than a month after they were taken.

