Al McBean, first pitcher from Virgin Islands to play in majors, dead at 85

Al McBean, the first pitcher from the Virgin Islands to reach the major leagues, died on Jan. 31. He was 85.

No cause of death was given.

McBean played 10 seasons in the majors from 1961 to 1970, including nine with the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to Baseball-Reference.com.

The Pirates discovered the St. Thomas native during a tryout in 1957.

The right-hander compiled a 67-50 record with a 3.13 ERA. He pitched five shutouts as a starter and had 63 saves as a reliever. He saved 21 games for the Pirates in 1964 and added 19 the following season.

“Al McBean was a solid member of our pitching staff during the decade of the 60′s, both in a starting role and in relief,” Pirates team historian Jim Trdinich told the The Virgin Island Daily News. “He was the first big league pitcher from the Virgin Islands who contributed mightily to our team. Our condolences go out to the McBean family.”

McBean went 11-2 with a 2.12 ERA and 11 saves in 1983. The Sporting News named him the National League Fireman of the Year for his 1964 performance.

Alvin O’Neal McBean was born on May 15, 1938. He played in the Virgin Islands’ youth and amateur leagues and was discovered by the Pirates during a tryout in 1957, the Daily News reported.

McNeal had not gone to try out; he was taking photographs for the Home Journal newspaper, according to the Daily News. After being persuaded by some friends into taking part in the tryout, McBean impressed scouts and earned an invitation to the Pirates’ spring training camp the following spring.

McBean, who roomed with future Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente while in Pittsburgh, was selected by the San Diego Padres in the 1968 MLB expansion draft, the Daily News reported. He made one appearance in San Diego in 1969 but was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

McBean was released in 1970 by the Dodgers and was picked up by the Pirates, but he was released in mid-May, according to the newspaper.

