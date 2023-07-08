Attempted ATM robbery turns deadly when victim fatally shoots 2 would-be attackers

SAN ANTONIO — An attempted robbery at a Texas ATM turned deadly on Friday when the would-be victim fatally shot his attackers, police said.

A person was attempting to withdraw money at a drive-thru Chase ATM in San Antonio when he was approached by two men, police Chief William McManus said during a news conference.

“Individual was withdrawing money from the ATM, two suspects approach him, they try to rob him, he shoots at them,” McManu told reporters.

Investigators did not say if the suspects were armed, KENS-TV reported. The person in the drive-thru used a handgun, McManus told reporters.

“This is a trend throughout the country right now,” McManus told reporters about victims targeted at ATMs. “We believe at this point -- again, this could change -- that this was a jugging incident.”

Jugging occurs when thieves target people at businesses or banks, according to KENS. After a person makes a purchase or withdraws money, they are followed by criminals who wait for an opportunity to rob them.

In this case, the would-be robbers’ plan backfired, with fatal consequences.

Police described the would-be victims and the assailants as in their 20s, WOAI-TV reported.

After reviewing preliminary evidence at the scene, McManus said the victim had a right to defend himself, according to the television station.

“What we are looking at, he’s a victim of a robbery and was acting in self defense,” McManus told reporters.