‘Awfully hungry’: 87-year-old woman feeds intruder after he broke into her house

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A woman fed her intruder after she fought him off in her Brunswick, Maine house at the end of last month.

>> Read more trending news

Brunswick Police Department said in a news release that they received a call around 2 a.m. July 26 from Marjorie Perkins, 87, according to WCSH. Perkins reported that a juvenile broke into her house when she was sleeping and threatened her with a knife.

“I jumped out of bed, got my shoes on real fast because I don’t have ties, and I was ready to kick,” Perkins told the news outlet.

Perkins reportedly put a chair between them as they fought in her house, according to The Associated Press. The intruder hit her cheek and forehead before going into the kitchen.

The two went into the kitchen and the intruder reportedly told Perkins that he was “awfully hungry,” according to the AP. She gave him some peanut butter and honey crackers along with protein drinks and tangerines.

Perkins told the Times Record that she had recognized the intruder as the boy that mowed her lawn 10 years ago and believed he was about 17 years old.

By the time the police arrived the boy left the house, the Washington Post reported. He was tracked down by a police dog shortly after and was taken into custody.

Police did not release the intruder’s age or identity. Police did confirm in an email to the Post that the attack did happen. They also confirmed that the intruder is facing multiple charges including burglary, criminal threatening, assault, and consuming liquor as a minor.