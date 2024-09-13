Bryan Kohberger trial: Idaho stabbing case moved to Boise from Moscow

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Idaho Supreme Court has decided that Boise will be the site of Bryan Kohberger’s trial. He is the man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death in Moscow, Idaho.

The trial will start in June and all proceedings going forward with the case will be heard by 4th District Judge Steven Hippler, The Associated Press reported.

Second District Judge John Judge said that media coverage, social media misinformation and statements made by public officials may not allow Kohberger to get a fair trial in the same town where the university is located.

Judge said on Monday that he was going to move the trial, but didn’t say where, but it was assumed to be Boise, The Washington Post reported earlier in the week. There was a hearing last month to move the trial, but Judge did not issue a ruling at the time, saying “I will say this is the most difficult decision I’ve ever had to make,” he said. “Both sides, okay, have made really solid positions. I have some work to do.”

Prosecutors said the defendant could get a fair trial if a larger pool of potential jurors was called. They also cited the inconvenience of attorneys, witnesses and family members traveling to the new location. Boise is about 300 miles away from where the murders happened.

The Latah County Courthouse was also not big enough to accommodate visitors and had no areas to protect witnesses when entering or leaving the courtroom.

The Ada County Courthouse has the larger facilities, the AP reported.

Kohberger was charged with four counts of murder and prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty. He will be held in Ada County.

Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were found stabbed to death, and killed in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022, at a rental house near the university.

Judge entered a not guilty plea on Kohberger’s behalf, the Post reported.





