Chemical plant fire injures 1, prompts shelter-in-place order

A fire Wednesday morning at a chemical plant in Texas injured one person and prompted a shelter-in-place order as it sent thick plumes of dark smoke into the air.

The blaze began before 9:30 a.m. at Sound Chemical Solutions in Shepherd, officials said. Authorities declined to say how the fire is believed to have started as they continue to investigate.

Officials urged people who live within five miles of the plant to shelter-in-place immediately after smoke began to billow from the plant. San Jacinto Sheriff Greg Capers said authorities evacuated 31 children from a private school in the area of the fire.

The shelter-in-place order has since been reduced to include those in a one-mile radius of the plant.

Plant officials previously told the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality that the facility housed several chemicals known to be dangerous to people, according to the Polk County Office of Emergency Management.

“According to records recently received from TCEQ, the plant has reported housing Wood Turpentine, Phosphoric Acid, Xylene, Diesel Fuel, IMP-IC-2012, Sulfuric Acid, CDA-121, NP 9, Isopropyl Alcohol, IMB-BAC-2, AZA-121 Dispersant, and Acetic Acid,” officials said.

“These chemicals are known to have acute toxicity, carcinogenicity, and reproductive toxicity, and may cause serious eye damage or eye irritation, skin corrosion or irritation, aspiration hazard, and organ toxicity.”

Authorities said the company makes solvents for glue and paint remover.

This is the scene on US 59 in San Jacinto County. US 59 remains closed for now from FM 1988 to Exit 451B due to a chemical fire on FM 1127. Crews and law enforcement are on the scene. Detours at Exit 451B in Shepherd, and at FM 1988 in Polk County. Prepare for delays. pic.twitter.com/PoKV1D49t4 — TxDOT Lufkin (@TxDOTLufkin) November 8, 2023

Jeff Hartfield, president of Sound Resource Solutions, acknowledged Wednesday that the company dealt with hazardous chemicals and said officials were taking safety measures out of an abundance of caution. He said the chemicals used are “the type of material you probably have under your kitchen sink.”

“It’s not to be taken lightly, obviously,” he added.

The state environmental agency will set up an air monitoring unit to gather more details about potential hazards from the smoke.

Nineteen people were working when the fire sparked at the plant on Wednesday, including one who suffered burns described by Hartfield as minor.

“We employ almost 40 people and our biggest focus right now, and what we’re grateful for is that every one of those people are going to be home eating dinner with their family tonight,” he said.

Later, he added, “We’re a large manufacturer. … We bring in 30 truckloads of raw materials a day and we ship out 30 truckloads every single day of finished goods.”

Authorities continue to investigate.