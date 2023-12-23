Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes says Taylor Swift is ‘part of the team’

Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes says that Taylor Swift is now part of the “Chiefs Kingdom.”

Mahomes admitted that at first, the team had some fun at Travis Kelce’s expense when he first started dating Swift but that changed, CBS Sports reported.

“She’s just part of Chiefs Kingdom and she is part of the team,” Mahomes said on CBS Mornings, according to CBS Sports.

“It’s cool that she’s embraced Brittany (Mahomes’ wife), and they’ve built a friendship as well. For me, it’s just Travis, man. He’s lucky enough to be with a great girl and great woman,” Mahomes continued, according to CNN.

Swift first appeared at a Chiefs game in September after speculation that Kelce and her were dating. It was the game at Arrowhead Stadium when the Chiefs deceased the Chicago Bears, People Magazine reported. Mahomes said that during that time, the team left him alone, CNN reported.

“At first everybody kind of stayed away, just let him do what he was doing. And then he started bringing Taylor around when he realized how cool of a person she is,” Mahomes said.

Over the next few games, Swift was seen sitting with Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, and Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, People Magazine reported. Brittany Mahomes and Swift both developed a friendship.

“It’s been cool to interact with her because she’s top-tier at her profession,” Mahomes said, according to CNN. “Just seeing how she drives and she becomes that…Now I have a first-hand look at that through Brittany and Travis’ eyes.

