Couple spots bobcat swimming near Marco Island in southwest Florida

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A couple in southwest Florida witnessed an unusual sight last weekend -- a bobcat dog-paddling in the waters off Marco Island.

Kristen and Chris Pfaller told WBBH-TV that they saw the animal swimming in the water as they were boating from Rose Marina on Marco Island.

“Kristen said ‘Oh it’s a cat,’ and then we both said, ‘It’s a bobcat’ and then we got all excited about that,” Chris Pfaller told the television station.

The bobcat was swimming 200 yards offshore near Umbrella Island, just north of Marco Island, WBBH reported.

“It was pretty amazing. It was very cool to see,” the Pfallers told the television station.

According to WFLA-TV, Kristen Pfaller said the couple made sure to keep a respectful distance from the medium-sized cat. However, they also wanted to be sure that other boaters did not hit the bobcat.

“We stayed away as far as we could just so we didn’t stress the animal out any further because it did look like it had gone on a rather far journey from the other island,” Kristne Pfaller told WBBH.

