Customs officers seize $185K in unreported currency at Texas-Mexico border

HIDALGO, Texas — For the second time this month, customs officers in Texas seized a large amount of unreported cash at the U.S.-Mexico border.

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officers seized the cash at the Hidalgo International Bridge in Hidalgo, Texas.

The incident occurred on June 13 when a customs officer performing outbound inspections at the bridge referred a southbound 2017 Chevrolet for a secondary inspection, the release stated.

After an examination, customs officers discovered eight packages hidden in the vehicle that contained $185,750 in unreported cash.

It is not a crime to carry more than $10,000 in cash, but it is a federal offense if a person does not declare currency totaling more than that amount to a customs agent upon entry or exit from the U.S., the release stated. It is also a crime to conceal the cash with the intent to evade reporting requirements.

It was at least the second time that customs agents encountered persons attempting to leave the country with unreported cash.

On June 5, customs agents in Brownsville seized $159,531 in unreported U.S. currency and 200 rounds of ammunition at the state’s border with Mexico.

In the latest incident, customs officers seized the currency and Homeland Security Investigations special agents began a criminal investigation, the news release stated.

“Our CBP officers continue to maintain laser focus on CBP’s border security mission whether working in inbound or the outbound environment,” Carlos Rodriguez, port director for the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry, said in a statement. “This significant outbound currency seizure is a perfect illustration of that commitment. The seizure of unreported currency, which is often proceeds of illicit endeavors, denies the profitmaking from such activity.”

