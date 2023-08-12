Damar Hamlin plays in game for first time since going into cardiac arrest

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a triumphant return to the NFL on Saturday, playing in a game for the first time since going into cardiac arrest in a Jan. 2 contest in Cincinnati.

Hamlin was back in action during the Bills’ 23-19 preseason victory against the Indianapolis Colts, The Buffalo News reported. The 25-year-old, beginning his third season in the NFL, saw action in 24 snaps and made three tackles, NFL.com reported.

Hamlin’s first action came with 11:38 left to go in the first quarter when he was part of Buffalo’s kickoff team after the Bills went ahead 7-0 after their opening drive, the News reported.

For the first time since last season, Damar Hamlin is out on the field. 🫶#INDvsBUF | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/l2dKdNh7De — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 12, 2023

He made an immediate impact on defense, helping the Bills on a key stop on fourth-and-1, according to NBC Sports. On his fourth defensive snap, Hamlin tackled Colts running back Evan Hull for no gain on fourth down at the Buffalo 40-yard-line, The Associated Press reported.

“I was feeling everything all at once,” Hamlin told reporters after the game, according to the News. “It was super fun. It was a great experience, just another milestone of getting back to myself. Just chopping this tree down one step by one.”

Hamlin practiced for the first time in pads last month, six months after he had to be revived on the field in Cincinnati, Sports Illustrated reported.

Hamlin was received CPR on the field when he collapsed after colliding with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter on Jan. 2. He was taken by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was in critical condition. He spent nearly a week in the Cincinnati hospital before being flown to Buffalo for further treatment. He was discharged on Jan. 11.

Hamlin gave an emotional speech at the ESPY Awards ceremony earlier in July as he paid tribute to the medical staff that helped save his life.