Dealer that sold Michael K. Williams drugs that killed him sentenced to 10 years in prison

NEW YORK — A man who sold fentanyl-laced heroin to Michael K. Williams that killed him in 2021 was sentenced on Friday.

Irvin Cartagena, 40, was one of four men charged with runnings a drug trafficking operation in Brooklyn, according to the New York Times. All four of the men pleaded guilty.

Cartagena was reportedly the one who sold “The Wire” actor Williams the drugs that led to his death on Sept. 5, 2021, the Times reported.

Williams overdosed on the drugs in his penthouse apartment in Brooklyn. According to The Associated Press, he died hours after authorities said he purchased heroin from Cartegena. The heroin was reportedly purchased on a sidewalk in Williamsburg in Brooklyn. The deal was recorded on video surveillance.

Through a Spanish interpreter, Cartagena apologized for his role in William’s death, the Times reported.

“I am very sorry for my actions,” he said, according to the Times. “When we sold the drugs, we never intended for anyone to lose their life.”

During sentencing, Judge Ronnie Abrams said that Cartagena knew the heroin he gave Williams was laced with fentanyl which was something Williams did not know, the Times reported. Abrams said the sentence was intended to be a “deterrent” for Cartagena. He had been convicted of prior drug charges. It was also supposed to be a “deterrent” for others who sell fentanyl.

Cartagena is known as “Green Eyes.” He was reportedly introduced to heroin when he was living in Puerto Rico at the age of 13, according to the Times. His lawyer said that was struggling in school and had spent more time on the street in order to avoid issues at home.

Williams played Omar Little on HBO’s “The Wire” from 2002 to 2008, the AP reported. Little was a rogue robber of drug dealers. Williams also starred in other films and TV shows including “Boardwalk Empire.”