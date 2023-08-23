Drew Barrymore interview interrupted as man yelling ‘You know who I am’ approaches her

Drew Barrymore and singer/actor Reneé Rapp abruptly left a New York City stage Monday when a man called out “You know who I am,” as he approached the pair, according to NBC News.

A video circulating on social media showed Barrymore talking to Rapp, the star of “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” about her latest album. She is then interrupted by someone yelling, “Drew Barrymore!”

Drew Barrymore and Reneé Rapp were in the middle of a conversation on stage when a man rushed up to try and talk to Barrymore. https://t.co/RD1AVRHV57 pic.twitter.com/4odgcaQvj2 — CNN (@CNN) August 23, 2023

Barrymore appears startled by the yelling and says, “Oh, my God! Yes! Hi!” Rapp and Barrymore watch as the man moves toward them yelling, “You know who I am.”

Rapp then gets up and takes ahold of Barrymore’s arm and begins to move offstage.

“I need to see you at some point while you’re in New York, OK?” the man said while walking along the edge of the stage.

Two men who appeared to be security guards intercepted the man and escorted him away. According to CNN, New York police said no report concerning the incident was filed.

The video was not confirmed by the 92nd Street Y, a cultural center in Manhattan, according to NBC.