Farmers’ Almanac to end publication with 2026 edition

A piece of history is going away. The Farmers’ Almanac will end with its 2026 edition.

The Farmers’ Almanac is not to be confused with The Old Farmers’ Almanac, but it provided similar information: long-range weather, moon phases, guides and folk wisdom, ABC News reported.

Editor Sandi Duncan said the almanac will “live on in the way that millions of readers share the bits of wit and wisdom they gleaned from the Almanac.”

The publishers cited increasing costs for production and distributing the Almanac.

The Farmers’ Almanac was first published in 1818. It was founded by David Young in New Jersey, The Associated Press reported.

“Since then, this annual book of wit, wisdom, and weather has evolved into a well-recognized, nationally known print and digital brand that succeeded by publishing a unique blend of yesterday and today,” the company said in a news release.

It moved to Maine in 1955, the AP said.

The final edition is available for purchase on Amazon and in stores.

Access to digital content will end in December, the publication said.

