Fat Bear Week semifinals: Who made the cut?

KATMAI NATIONAL PARK, Alaska — We have now reached the semifinals for the National Park Service’s Fat Bear Week.

Voting is open today to see which of the four semifinalists will go head to head on Tuesday to be crowned as the country’s fattest bear.

This year No. 32 Chunk takes on No. 901 while No. 128 Grazer takes on No. 435 Holly.

You’ve chosen your Flab Four! The semifinal matches begin today! In the end, only one well-fed ursine will receive the... Posted by National Park Service on Monday, October 9, 2023

Missing from the list is past three-time champion No. 480 Otis and last year’s winner 747.

Holly won in 2019 while the others haven’t worn the crown, yet.

Past winners of both the junior and adult competitions include:

2014 - 480 Otis

2015 - 409 Beadnose

2016 - 480 Otis

2017 - 480 Otis

2018 - 409 Beadnose

2019 - 435 Holly

2020 - 747

2021 - Fat Bear Junior: 132′s spring cub. Fat Bear Week 2021: 480 Otis

2022 - Fat Bear Junior: 909′s yearling. Fat Bear Week 2022: 747

2023 - Fat Bear Junior: 806′s spring cub. Fat Bear Week 2023: TBD

Fat Bear Week is an annual celebration where bears are voted upon not only for fun to name a champion but to also shine a light on the Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska.

It also highlights how bears prepare for their months-long hibernation, packing on pounds before they crawl into their cozy spots for a long nap.

Bears have to eat about a year’s worth of food in six months since while they’re sleeping over the next few months they will be using up their fat reserves. The animals end up losing about a third of their body weight.

The national park has a a plethora of salmon from late June to September and bears flock there to catch the fish and feast.