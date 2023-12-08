Trending

Federal appeals court upheld gag order on Trump, narrows restrictions on his speech

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 7: Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table while waiting for proceedings to begin in his civil business fraud trial in New York State Supreme Court on December 7, 2023 in New York City. Trump's civil fraud trial alleges that he and his two sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump conspired to inflate his net worth on financial statements provided to banks and insurers to secure loans. New York Attorney General Letitia James has sued seeking $250 million in damages. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez-Pool/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump (Pool/Getty Images)

A Washington federal appeals court upheld a gag order on former President Donald Trump concerning his 2020 election interference case. The appeals court also has narrowed restrictions on Trump’s speech.

The ruling modified the gag order that allowed Trump to make comments about the special counsel Jack Smith, according to The Associated Press. This was a change from the original gag order, CNN reported.

The new gag order bars from Trump talking about witnesses, prosecutors, the court and family members, according to CNN.

The gag order was imposed in October by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, according to the AP. It barred Trump for making public statements that targeted Smith, other prosecutors, court staff and potential witnesses. It was lifted by the U.S. Court of Appeals of D.C.

Trump could appeal the ruling to a full court or to the United States Supreme Court, the AP reported.

