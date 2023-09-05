First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19 for second time

First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time on Monday, the White House announced. President Joe Biden tested negative for the virus.

In a statement, Jill Biden’s communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, said that the first lady was “currently experiencing only mild symptoms.”

Jill Biden, 72, will remain at the family’s home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where the couple was staying for the Labor Day weekend, USA Today reported.

Jill Biden’s diagnosis came slightly more than a year after she tested positive for coronavirus in August 2022 in South Carolina. She was fully vaccinated and received two booster shots at the time, and was prescribed a course of Paxlovid, an antiviral treatment aimed at reducing the severity of the disease.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre added in a statement that the president “will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms.”

President Biden traveled to Philadephia to commemorate Labor Day, USA Today reported.