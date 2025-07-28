Fit for a king: Talk show legend Larry King’s memorabilia headed to auction

LOS ANGELES — It’s all for sale, from his microphones to those legendary suspenders. But they might fetch a princely sum.

The memorabilia of talk show host Larry King will head to the auction block on Aug. 12 when Julien’s Auctions conducts a live sale in Los Angeles. Bidding has already begun on the more than 400 items.

King died on Jan. 23, 2021. Several weeks earlier it was announced that he had COVID-19, but his widow, Shawn King, said he died from sepsis.

The Larry King Collection will include the 1992 Peabody Award that he won for his election coverage. His 1988 Cable Ace Award, the 1994 National Broadcasters Hall of Fame Award and Friars Club awards from 2011 and 2016 are also part of the auction.

King was a lifelong Dodgers fan when they were in Brooklyn -- and later in Los Angeles. Some of the items up for grabs include autographed baseballs from Hall of Famers Sandy Koufax and Tommy Lasorda. A personalized King jersey will also be sold, along with seven 1952 Bowman baseball cards featuring members of the Brooklyn Dodgers.

The collection features autographed books by Paul McCartney, Elizabeth Taylor, Lauren Bacall, Sophia Loren, Barbra Streisand, Jane Fonda, Joan Rivers, Dick Van Dyke, Sidney Poitier and Jerry Lewis.

In addition to celebrities, King interviewed presidents and other politicians.

Bidders can also try to win books signed by Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton -- or a handwritten letter from Gerald Ford, and baseballs signed by George W. Bush and Jeb Bush.

One standout item in The Larry King Collection is a prestigious award presented to King by the Henry W. Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia—honoring his standout achievement in covering the 1992 U.S. presidential election on Larry King… pic.twitter.com/dmuPgXl4zI — Julien's Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) July 27, 2025

King was noted for his 25 years of “Larry King Live” show on CNN that aired from 1985 to 2010. Before that, he hosted “The Larry King Show” on the Mutual Radio Network from 1978 to 1994.

He got his start in radio in 1957 at WAHR-AM in Miami Beach, Florida.

By the way, “fun microphones” from the 2000s are also part of the auction.

As for the suspenders? The opening bid for a pair from the 1990s was $25, but it is already up to $500.

©2024 Cox Media Group