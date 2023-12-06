Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announces he’s leaving Congress

Rep. Kevin McCarthy announced Wednesday that he plans to leave Congress at the end of 2023 following his historic ouster as House speaker in October.

“I have decided to depart the House at the end of this year to serve America in new ways,” the California Republican said in an op-ed published by The Wall Street Journal. “I know my work is only getting started.”

McCarthy became the 55th speaker of the House in January after securing enough votes to take the position following 14 failed rounds of voting. In October, eight Republicans joined House Democrats to remove McCarthy from the role, marking the first ouster of a House speaker in U.S. history.

McCarthy didn’t detail his “next chapter” on Wednesday, although he said he plans to help “entrepreneurs and risk-takers reach their full potential.”

“I will continue to recruit our country’s best and brightest to run for elected office,” he said. “The Republican Party is expanding every day, and I am committed to lending my experience to support the next generation of leaders.”

A native of Bakersfield, California, McCarthy was first elected in 2006 to represent California’s 20th District in Congress. He served as House Majority Leader from 2014 to 2019 and as leader of the House Republican Conference from 2019 until earlier this year.

Before his time in Washington, McCarthy served on the California State Assembly.

