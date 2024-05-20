Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: Dali refloated, slowly moving to pier

The ship that smashed into a bridge support at the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore in March is finally moving.

It has been almost eight weeks after the Key Bridge collapsed, killing six road workers who were repairing the bridge’s deck.

WJLA reported that high tide was just before 5:30 a.m. Monday morning, the time that crews were expecting to refloat the container ship. The Associated Press reported it was the best conditions to get the ship moving.

Tugboats were helping move the ship 2 1/2 miles back to the terminal during a trip that is expected to take about 21 hours.

