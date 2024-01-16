Frigid temperatures cause headaches for EV owners

Cold weather is posing a challenge for drivers of electric vehicles in the Chicago area.

Cars had to wait in line to charge because owners said they were seeing reduced battery capacity thanks to the prolonged frigid temperatures.

However some vehicles waited in line too long and had to be towed because the batteries drained as the temperatures barely got above zero, WMAQ reported.

Drivers at one charging location who waited in line shared their concerns about running out of power while waiting.

“I saw my battery was getting low 20 to 25%. Went to the gas station there was a long line,” Tesla driver Wes France told WGN. Instead of waiting in line, he went to a shopping center looking for a place to plug in but that charging station was not working. At that point, he was down to 5% and had to get his Tesla towed to a charger.

Another EV driver said that he had to wait hours to get his chance and that it took two hours to charge his vehicle. Then once it was full, the battery was draining faster than it typically does.

“It’s horrible it takes two hours the wait an hour it takes two hours to charge, then the charge leaves really quickly, so now you’re back at the charger twice a day,” Daryl Johnson told WGN.

The electric drain brought on by cold weather isn’t unique to electronic vehicle owners, The Columbus Dispatch reported. Any car, including gas-powered and hybrids, can also have cold-related battery issues.

Cold weather makes the chemical reactions that happen in any battery to occur slowly. Another challenge is heat as EV batteries provide warmth for a driver and passengers. Gas engines use “waste heat” from the motor to warm the vehicle cabin, the newspaper reported.

So how can you make sure you’re not stranded in an EV when the thermometer falls?

Bloomberg suggested:

Charge inside

Give yourself time to top off the charge, especially if you depend on a public charger.

Precondition the battery while it’s plugged in by using the car’s app.

Keep the cabin temperature lower to conserve power.

Plan and know where chargers are located.

Plan for range loss when using a rapid charger, about 20% in cold weather.

