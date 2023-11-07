Homeowner turns tables on armed intruders, fires weapon during chase

LOS ANGELES — A homeowner in Los Angeles took matters into his own hands on Saturday, getting into a shootout with two armed intruders and chasing them away from his property.

The homeowner, who requested anonymity, told KABC-TV that he was about to walk up to his front door at about 7:30 p.m. when two intruders jumped over a gate. One of the intruders accosted the resident.

Surveillance video showed the masked man turn and flee when the homeowner produced a gun and began firing, according to the television station.

“I guess they decided to try to come at me and come in the house, but I have a 5-month-old baby and a wife and a nanny in the house and that wasn’t going to happen,” the man told KABC. “There was nothing in my house that was worth dying for. But I was willing to die for my family.”

The man said the intruders came “out of nowhere,” with one of them putting a pistol to his back, the television station reported.

The resident fended off the intruder and fired at least four shots as the would-be thieves fled the scene, jumping over fences to get away.

After the attack, the family filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department, KABC reported.

“It’s a matter of time before these people get caught,” the man told the television station. “I think they should just pick a new career before they do end up in jail.”