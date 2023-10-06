If your name is Jason, free pizza may be in your future

There is no pizza more appropriate for Halloween than Tombstone. This year, the frozen pizza company is giving some lucky a lucky person free food.

But like all contests like this — there is a catch.

You have to be legally named Jason, Pamela or Crystal to enter the contest.

Then the winner will get free Tombstone pizza and a “spooky weekend trip,” according to a Tombstone press release.

Reading the fine print on the online entry form, the prize will be “awarded as a $5,000 check.”

According to MyNameStats.com, Jason is the 55th most popular name in the U.S. with more than 909,180 having that name.

The site says Pamela is the 81st most popular name in the U.S. with more than 728,700 people having that name. Pamela was the first name of Jason’s mother.

Crystal isn’t quite as popular as the previous names, ranking 248th with about 268,661 people. Crystal, in relation to the competition, is from Crystal Lake.

The contest runs through Oct. 31 at 11:59 p.m. ET.