Isabella Strahan, Michael Strahan’s daughter, says she is cancer-free

Isabella Strahan has shared some positive health news. Less than a year after being diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor, she says she is cancer-free.

The daughter of former NFL player and television personality Michael Strahan had been diagnosed with medulloblastoma after she had been having headaches and nausea in October. The same month she had brain surgery to remove the cancer, E! News reported.

Last month Isabella had her last round of chemotherapy.

On Thursday she shared on YouTube in a post she titled “Goodbye Hospital” that her follow-up MRI showed “Everything was clear. Cancer-free. And everything is great.”

She doesn’t have to go back to a doctor until October. She also has had the chemotherapy port removed.

“All gone. But the only thing that kind of is very sore is where the actual port was,” Isabella said on Wednesday. “It hurts to laugh or kind of move around.”

