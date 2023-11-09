Israel agrees to ‘humanitarian pauses’ in war with Hamas, White House says

Israeli officials agreed Thursday to pause fighting in Northern Gaza for four hours a day to allow for civilians to leave as fighting in the war with Hamas continues, White House officials said.

>> Read more trending news

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby announced the decision to reporters on Thursday morning. He said Israel plans to announce each of the pauses at least three hours in advance, The Associated Press reported.

“We’ve been told by the Israelis that there will be no military operations in these areas over the duration of the pause and that this process is starting today,” he said, according to CNN.

News — John Kirby says Israel will begin to implement four-hour pauses in areas of Northern Gaza so humanitarian assistance can get in and people can get out. “We've been told by the Israelis that there will be no military operations in these areas over the duration of the pause,… — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 9, 2023

Fighting has been ongoing since Hamas militants launched surprise attacks on Oct. 7. Two days after the attacks, Israel began a siege of Gaza, blocking food, water, electricity and fuel from the area. Officials have since allowed limited humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Since the start of the conflict, more than 10,000 people have died, according to NPR.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group