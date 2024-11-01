‘It’s Time’: It is now Mariah Carey season

The calendar has changed to November and with it ushered in the season of Mariah Carey.

The Queen of Christmas declared “It’s Time” just after midnight, posting on social media her transformation from tango-dancing Morticia Addams to red and white holiday mode. She even turned her Gomez Addams stand-in into a fluffy snowman all to the song “All I Want for Christmas Is You. "

The announcement was a partnership with Kay Jewelers.

Last year’s announcement came out also on Nov. 1, but had Carey being released from a vault and a large block of “ice. "

The hit song was first released 30 years ago on Carey’s 1994 “Merry Christmas” album, People magazine reported.

Last month, Carey teased that the song would be dominating the airwaves as she flew on a private jet and the pilot said “(we’re) headed to the North Pole” to which she responded “Not yet... sorry! They always rush me.”

She also teamed with Virgin Hotels to create bars themed to “All I Want for Christmas,” the publication reported.

