Jimmy Fallon makes surprise appearance at Jonas Brothers concert

NEW YORK — Late-night television host Jimmy Fallon was on the stage Sunday night, but not on television.

Fallon was a surprise guest at Yankee Stadium for the Jonas Brothers concert, leading the crowd in a singalong version of The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Huge thanks to @jonasbrothers for giving me the surprise guest spot on ‘The Tour’ tour. And thank you to @yankeestadium for turning it into the world’s biggest karaoke party,” Fallon wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “This is one of those nights I will never forget.”

Fallon also included a video of the event.

Huge thanks to @jonasbrothers for giving me the surprise guest spot on 'The Tour' tour. And thank you to @yankeestadium for turning it into the world’s biggest karaoke party. This is one of those nights I will never forget. pic.twitter.com/1CJ7B5ywIT — Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) August 14, 2023

“How would you all like to be in the world’s biggest karaoke party for two minutes?” Fallon asked the 60,000 fans in attendance, People reported, citing one fan’s video.

“I hope you know the words, this is ‘Mr. Brightside,’” he added as he launched into the song. The crowd responded enthusiastically, according to the magazine.

Fallon appeared after the intermission to reintroduce the group, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Jonas Brothers -- Joe, Nick and Kevin -- are playing material from five different albums on their tour, including songs from their latest release, “The Album,” the entertainment news website reported.

“It’s our most ambitious show we’ve ever put on, in the sense that building out five albums in one night was a challenge that I don’t think we fully understood after we’d already put it on sale,” Nick Jonas told People earlier this month. “(But) it’s amazing to just go back and look at the road that brought us to this moment now.”

The Yankee Stadium concert was the second stop on the Jonas Brothers’ world tour, which began on Saturday, Deadline reported. The concert is scheduled to run through June 20, 2024, with the final stop in Belfast, Northern Ireland, according to the entertainment news outlet.

Next stop for the brothers is Boston on Tuesday.

