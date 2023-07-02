Kathie Lee Gifford posts first photo of new grandchild

Kathie Lee Gifford posted a photograph of her newest grandchild on social media Sunday, calling herself “the most blessed of women.”

>> Read more trending news

Gifford, 69, the former “Today” television co-host, spent the weekend visiting her second grandchild, Finn, “Today” reported. Her daughter, Cassidy Gifford, 29, and son-in-law, Ben Wierda, welcomed their first child on June 24, according to the news outlet.

Kathie Lee Gifford uploaded a photo of Finn Thomas Wierda on Instagram.

“What a joy to spend sweet time with baby FINN,” she wrote in the caption.

Responding to the Instagram post, “Today’s” Al Roker wrote, teasing the birth of his first grandchild, according to “Today.”

“Right behind you, KLG. Ours is due tomorrow,” Roker wrote.

Cassidy Gifford’s birth announcement came less than a month after Kathie Gifford’s son, Cody, and daughter-in-law Erika, said they were expecting their second child, Entertainment Tonight reported. They also have a 1-year-old son, Frankie Gifford.

©2023 Cox Media Group