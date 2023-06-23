Man accused of stabbing puppy with a butter knife in the head

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. — A man has been arrested after he reportedly stabbed a puppy in the head with a butter knife in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma last weekend.

In a news release, Pauls Valley Police Department said on Sunday around 8 p.m. officers were called about animals at large but as officers were heading to the area, the call changed to a dog that had been stabbed near the 400 block of S. Pecan Street.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a man who told them that he was walking his puppy when Cody Davis allegedly went outside, jumped the fence, stabbed the dog, and jumped back over the fence, police say. Davis was identified by police as an off-duty cemetery worker for the City of Pauls Valley.

Officers took the puppy to an animal hospital, police said according to KOKI. The knife was removed from the puppy’s head and it received additional medical treatment. The injured puppy had no signs of aggression with them.

Officers spoke with Davis and believed that he was under the influence of alcohol during the incident, the news outlet reported. He reportedly told officers that the puppy was trying to fight with his dogs through the fence which led him to throw a butter knife at the dog, police said.

Police confirmed on Tuesday that an arrest warrant was issued for Davis and just after 4:30 p.m. officers arrested him. He is being held on a $10,000 bond and charged with cruelty to animals.

Police say the vet told them that the puppy is doing well and is a “very sweet-natured dog.” The puppy is continuing to recover.