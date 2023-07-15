Man arrested after suspicious death investigation at a Walmart

SOMERSWORTH, NH — A man has died after he was assaulted at a Walmart store in Somersworth, New Hampshire late Friday night.

Brian Roberge, 52 was arrested in connection with the murder of Jan VanTassel, 79, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, WFXT reported.

Officials say that on Friday just after 11 p.m. Somersworth Police Department officers were called out to a Walmart located at Waltons Way in reference to a man assaulting another man, the news outlet reported. When officers arrived at the scene, VanTassel was found unresponsive with head and face injuries.

VanTassel was pronounced dead at the scene, according to WFXT.

Roberge has been charged with second-degree murder and is expected to be arraigned on Monday, according to the news outlet.

“Roberge is alleged to have recklessly caused the death of VanTassel under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by striking him repeatedly in the head and face,” Formella said, according to WFXT.

It is not clear how the two men were known to each other or what led up to the deadly incident.