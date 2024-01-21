Trending

Man arrested for trying to get into Taylor Swift’s apartment building

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 11: Taylor Swift attends "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 11: Taylor Swift attends "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — A man was arrested at Taylor Swift’s apartment building in Manhattan on Saturday afternoon.

Police said that they were contacted about a disorderly person near Swift’s apartment. When officers arrived, they learned that hte man was trying to open a door at the building, according to WCBS.

Sources told WABC that the man was trying to get into Swift’s unit.

Officers spoke with the man and learned that he had a warrant out for his arrest from a summons in 2017, the news outlet reported.

This was reportedly not the first time that someone was trying to get into Swift’s building without permission. According to WCBS, a 52-year-old was arrested about two years ago for trespassing at the same apartment building, A man in 2018 had also made his way into Swift’s townhouse where he took a nap.

The name of the man has not been released.

