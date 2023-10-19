Trending

Marine arrested in death of other Marine found in barracks

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Officials at Camp Lejeune said in a statement that law enforcement there arrested the Marine, who was not named, at about 10:15 p.m.

A U.S. Marine stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina was being held Wednesday night on suspicion of being involved in the death of another Marine earlier that day, according to military officials.

Officials at Camp Lejeune said in a statement that law enforcement there arrested the Marine, who was not named, at about 10:15 p.m., according to the Jacksonville (North Carolina) Daily News.

“The incident occurred in an on-base barracks room earlier this evening,” a news release late Wednesday night from Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, stated. “Further details will be provided as they become available.”

The death was listed as a homicide. The killing happened in a barracks room earlier that evening, the statement said.

Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, is the home base for II Marine Expeditionary Force, the Marine Corps’ East Coast-based force.

