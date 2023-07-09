Marine detained after missing 14-year-old girl discovered at Camp Pendleton

SAN DIEGO — A U.S. Marine has been detained for questioning after a 14-year-old girl, who was reported missing last month, was found at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department, the teen ran away from her grandmother’s home in Spring Valley on June 9 and was reported missing four days later, KNSD-TV reported.

On June 28, military police at Camp Pendleton located the girl and told the sheriff’s department, according to KSWB-TV. Melissa Aquino, a spokesperson with the sheriff’s department, confirmed the juvenile’s discovery, the television station reported.

In a statement, the Marine Corps confined that a soldier with Combat Logistics Battalion 5, 1st Maine Logistics Group, was taken into custody, KGTV reported. The soldier was questioned by Naval Criminal Investigative Services, according to the statement.

Aquino said that NCIS is handling the investigation because Camp Pendleton is federal property, KSWB reported.

“This command takes this matter and all allegations very seriously. The incident is under investigation, and we will continue to cooperate with NCIS and appropriate authorities,” Capt. Charles Palmer, spokesperson for 1st Marine Logistics Group, said in a statement to CNN.

According to the sheriff’s department, detectives interviewed the teen and she was returned to her grandmother, KGTV reported.

NCIS has declined to comment on the case, which is ongoing. The name of the soldier who was detained has not been released.