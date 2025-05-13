McDonald’s to hire 375K employees this summer

McDonald’s is planning on adding hundreds of thousands of employees to its ranks this summer.

The company said it will be hiring up to 375,000 employees at both the company-owned stores as well as franchise locations, thanks to expansion plans, The Associated Press reported.

McDonald’s already has more than 13,500 locations in the U.S. and plans to add 900 more by 2027.

About 85% of those are franchises, Fox Business reported.

Globally, it has more than 38,000 locations in more than 100 countries with a goal of 50,000 by 2027, NBC News reported.

The jobs will be permanent positions, keeping in mind that there is a lot of hiring and leaving among employees, the AP reported. It does not expect its U.S. workforce to exceed 1.1 million people by summer’s end.

The last time the Golden Arches had a hiring push was in 2020 when it added 260,000 employees, most hired when restaurants were restaffing COVID-19 pandemic-impacted stores, the AP reported.

© 2025 Cox Media Group