Missouri nightclub shooting: 2 dead, up to 15 hurt in Kansas City, officials say
By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated: January 20, 2020 - 3:46 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At least two people have died and up to 15 were taken to the hospital after gunfire erupted at a Missouri nightclub, multiple news outlets are reporting.

According to WDAF and KSHB, the shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. local time at 9ine Ultra Lounge in Kansas City. Police said the suspect opened fire and likely was killed by a security guard. A woman also died during the incident, authorities said.

Three of the injured remain in critical condition, WDAF reported.

No further information was immediately available.

