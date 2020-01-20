Missouri nightclub shooting: 2 dead, up to 15 hurt in Kansas City, officials say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At least two people have died and up to 15 were taken to the hospital after gunfire erupted at a Missouri nightclub, multiple news outlets are reporting.
According to WDAF and KSHB, the shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. local time at 9ine Ultra Lounge in Kansas City. Police said the suspect opened fire and likely was killed by a security guard. A woman also died during the incident, authorities said.
Three of the injured remain in critical condition, WDAF reported.
No further information was immediately available.
