More than $8M worth of illegal mushrooms seized in Connecticut

BURLINGTON, Connecticut -- Hartford Connecticut DEA and state authorities operating on a tip found a clandestine psilocybin mushroom growing operation in a private home in Burlington that contained illegal mushrooms with an estimated $8.5 million street value, according to a news release from Connecticut State Police Office of Public Information.

When agents arrived at the home, they noticed a ventilation system often used for clandestine mushroom-growing operations, police said. Soule showed them a detached garage holding a large mushroom-growing operation, but Soule said the type of mushrooms he was growing was not illegal. Soule would not let them into the house without a warrant.

Upon receiving a warrant, the investigators checked out the house and found a large “mushroom-growing factory” containing psilocybin mushrooms, which are a Schedule 1 controlled substance in various stages of growth, the news release reported.

Police said he was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute/sell narcotics and operation of a drug factory.

He is being held on a $250,000 surety bond and a set arraignment at New Britain Superior Court.