Idaho shooting: Neighbor charged in 4 murders; victims identified

KELLOGG, Idaho — A northern Idaho man accused of fatally shooting his neighbors at their home on Sunday was charged with four counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday.

>> Read more trending news

Majorjon A. Kaylor, 31, of Kellogg, was also formally charged with one count of burglary during his first appearance in a Shoshone County courtroom, KTVB reported.

According to a news release from Idaho State Police, Kaylor is accused of killing Kenneth Guardipee, 65; his daughter, Kenna Guardipee, 41; and her sons, Devin R. Smith, 18, and Aiken Smith, 16.

A 31-year-old man faces four counts of first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of a Kellogg family with whom he shared a duplex.https://t.co/iYEb3MD6SF — The Spokesman-Review (@SpokesmanReview) June 20, 2023

The Guardipee family lived below Kaylor and his family in a duplex in Kellogg, the Spokesman-Review reported.

According to the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred in Kellogg at about 7:20 PDT, KTVB reported. Police arriving at the duplex discovered four people dead from gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting. Investigators believe it occurred after a dispute between the neighbors, The New York Times reported.

Kaylor was arrested Sunday night, authorities said.

Kaylor works at a local mine and is married, Benjamin Allen, the Shoshone County prosecutor, told the court on Tuesday, according to the Spokesman-Review. He has lived in Shoshone County his whole life and has a non-violent criminal history, said Allen, who added that the shootings were committed in a “horrific manner.”

“Admissions were ultimately made to the offenses charged,” Allen said during the hearing, according to The Associated Press.

Kaylor has a “sparse and sporadic criminal history,” with a handful of misdemeanor driving infractions. He also has one drug possession case that he pleaded down to a misdemeanor, Allen said, according to the Spokesman-Review.

Lisa Chesebro, Kaylor’s attorney, declined comment, the Times reported. Kaylor did not enter a plea.

The judge ordered that Kaylor should remain in jail without bail, KTVB reported. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 3, according to the television station.