New Year’s quotes: 25 thoughtful quotes that inspire

As the old year heads out and the new one arrives, it’s a great time to reevaluate your priorities and goals.

Below are some thoughtful quotes about the new year that can help. They also look good on your Instagram posts.

”Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

“What a wonderful thought it is that some of the best days of our lives haven’t even happened yet.” — Anne Frank

“The magic in new beginnings is truly the most powerful of them all.” ― Josiyah Martin

“The first step towards getting somewhere is to decide you’re not going to stay where you are.” — J.P. Morgan

“Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one.” — Brad Paisley

“And now we welcome the new year. Full of things that have never been.” — Rainer Maria Rilke

“Your present circumstances don’t determine where you can go. They merely determine where you start.” — Nido Qubein

“An optimist stays up until midnight to see the new year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves.” — William E. Vaughan

“You can get excited about the future. The past won’t mind.” ― Hillary DePiano

“Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let every new year find you a better man.” — Benjamin Franklin

“For last year’s words belong to last year’s language, and next year’s words await another voice.” — T.S. Eliot

“Many years ago, I made a New Year’s resolution to never make New Year’s resolutions. Hell, it’s been the only resolution I’ve ever kept!”― D.S. Mixell

“You are never too old to reinvent yourself.” — Steve Harvey

“If you don’t like something, change it. If you can’t change it, change your attitude.” — Maya Angelou

“As we grow older and wiser, we begin to realize what we need and what we need to leave behind. Sometimes there are things in our lives that aren’t meant to stay. Sometimes the changes we don’t want are the changes we need to grow. And sometimes walking away is a step forward.” — Unknown

“No matter how hard the past, you can always begin again.” — Buddha

“A year from now, you’re gonna weigh more or less than what you do right now.” — Phil McGraw

“Be the change you wish to see in the world.” — Ghandi

“The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

“The bad news is time flies. The good news is you’re the pilot.” — Michael Altshuler

“Youth is when you’re allowed to stay up late on New Year’s Eve. Middle age is when you’re forced to.” — Bill Vaughan

“We all get the exact same days. The only difference is what we do with them.” — Hillary DePiano

“Be the girl who decided to go for it.” — Unknown

“There are better things ahead than any we leave behind.” — C.S. Lewis

Should auld acquaintance be forgot, And never brought to mind? Should auld acquaintance be forgot, And days of auld lang syne. — “Auld Lang Syne”

