NYC infant dies after being burned by steam from apartment radiator

NEW YORK — An 11-month-old boy died Friday after he was burned by steam spewing from a leaky radiator in his family’s New York City apartment.

The Associated Press reported that officers responded just after 6 a.m. to the family’s Brooklyn home, where they found the boy unconscious in a bedroom. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to The New York Times, the child’s mother told investigators that she was feeding her other child in another room when the boy wandered into the bedroom and was hit by the steam filling the room. It was not immediately clear how long the radiator had been malfunctioning.

The cause of the leak is under investigation. The Times reported that the radiator was last inspected in February 2023, at which time no defects were noted.

Deaths from steam heat are rare in the city, according to the newspaper. Two young sisters, ages 2 and 1, were killed in a similar incident in 2016 at a temporary apartment for the homeless in the South Bronx.

The parents of the girls won a $4.5 million settlement last June over their deaths.

