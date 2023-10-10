Powerball: Still no winner; jackpot jumps to $1.73B

The current Powerball jackpot is now the second-highest grand prize in the promotion’s history, as no one picked the five white numbers and the red Powerball on Monday night. Wednesday’s estimated jackpot will be $1.73 billion.

>> Read more trending news

The numbers selected were 16-34-46-55-67 and the red Powerball was 14. The multiplier was 3X.

Jackpot rises to $1.73 billion

Update 12:12 a.m. EDT Oct. 10: The current Powerball jackpot is now the second-highest grand prize in the promotion’s history, rising to $1.73 billion after no one picked the winning numbers for the grand prize.

The next drawing will be held on Wednesday.

If someone wins the big prize on Wednesday night, they will have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $756.6 million before taxes, lottery officials said.

One ticket in Florida matched all five white balls and had a Power Play, which gave the recipient a $2 million prize.

Solo tickets worth $1 million were sold in California, Indiana, Oregon and Virginia, according to the Powerball site.

The highest jackpot in Powerball history is $2.04 billion, sold to a single winner in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

The current streak of 35 consecutive drawings without a winner trails only the mark of 41, set in 2021 and 2022, according to The Associated Press.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 (One ticket from California).

$1.73 billion (estimated) – Oct. 11, 2023 drawing.

$1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Three tickets from California, Florida and Tennessee).

$1.08 billion – July 19, 2023, drawing (One ticket from California).

$768.4 million – March 27, 2019 (One ticket from Wisconsin).

$758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 (One ticket from Massachusetts).

$754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 (One ticket from Washington).

$731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 (One ticket from Maryland).

$699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 (One ticket from California).

$687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018 (Two tickets from Iowa and New York).

2023 Powerball jackpots won

Feb. 6 — $754.6 million — Washington

March 4 — $162.6 million — Virginia

April 19 — $252.6 million — Ohio

July 19 — $1.08 billion — California

Original report: Monday’s estimated jackpot ranked as the third largest in the Powerball game and the fourth-largest among U.S. lottery grand prizes, lottery officials said in a news release.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.